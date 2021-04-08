Tiger Woods Crash Report Reveals New Details About His Injuries

Getty Images

In late February, Tiger Woods was involved in a single-car crash in which he suffered severe leg injuries.

In a newly released incident report obtained by “Extra,” it was noted that Woods suffered more injuries than initially reported, including a “laceration to the lower front jaw” and “bruised right and left rib cage.”

The report also listed “fractured tibia and fibula” as well as “possible right ankle injury.”

L.A. Sheriff Deputy Carlos Gonzalez observed in the report that Woods had an “open fracture, mid shaft on his right leg, below knee."

At the scene of the crash, his blood pressure was taken. According to paramedic Justin Smith, Tiger’s blood pressure was “too low to administer any type of pain management medications.”

The report pointed out that “the low blood pressure was consistent with shock as a result of collision the injuries sustained.”

Along with stressing that there no signs that Woods was impaired by prescription medication, illegal drugs or alcohol, the report revealed that his pupils were “not pinpoint and not restricted,” indicating that there was no “narcotic analgesic influence.”

Woods’ heart rate was “elevated,” at approximately “130 beats per minute.”

Tiger was eventually given morphine and Zofran while in the ambulance.

Woods was rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he underwent surgery on his severe leg injuries.

Days later, Woods was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, which has a renowned orthopedic department, ranked number three in the nation.