Tiger Woods Speaks Out After Cause of His Car Crash Revealed

Getty Images

On Wednesday, Tiger Woods took to Twitter after the cause of his car crash was revealed to be excessive speed.

Woods tweeted, “In the last few days, I received word from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department that their investigation regarding my traffic accident back in February 23rd in Los Angeles has been completed and closed.”

“I am so grateful to both of the good Samaritans who came to assist me and called 911. I am also thankful to the LASD Deputies and LA Firefight/Paramedics, especially LA Sheriff's Deputy Carlos Gonzalez and LAFD Engine Co. #106 Fire Paramedics Smith and Gimenez for helping me so expertly at the scene and getting me safely to the hospital,” Tiger went on. “I will continue to focus on my recovery and family, and thank everyone for the overwhelming support and encouragement I've received throughout this very difficult time."

Earlier in the day, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters the causes were "driving at a speed unsafe for the road conditions and the inability to negotiate the curve of the roadway."

It was revealed that Woods was driving 75 mph in a 45-mph zone when he struck a tree in Rolling Hills Estates.

According to Villanueva, Woods was driving between 84 and 87 mph "at the first area of impact."

In response to reports that Woods received preferential treatment, Villanueva said, "That is absolutely false."

Villanueva added, "There was no signs of impairment. Our primary concern was obviously at the scene of the collision was his safety."

Along with going into detail on the crash, Captain Jim Powers said that there no evidence of prescription medication, illegal drugs or alcohol was found at the crash scene.

After examining the black box, authorities determined that there was "zero braking" when Woods lost control of the SUV.

Powers said, "When you panic... your initial thought it to hit the brake. It is believed he may have done that but hit the accelerator instead of the brake."

It is unknown if Woods was texting or on a call when the accident happened since the LAPD did not get a warrant to check his phone. According to Powers, there was no signs that Woods was a distracted driver.

No citation was given.