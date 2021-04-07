Tiger Woods’ Car Crash Cause Revealed

Getty Images

The cause of Tiger Woods’ car crash has finally been revealed.

TMZ reports speed was the sole cause of the single-car collision. Law enforcement sources told the outlet that Woods was driving 83 mph in a 45-mph zone when he crashed.

After examining the black box, authorities determined that Woods was accelerating as he lost control of the SUV.

It is unknown if Woods was texting or on a call when the accident happened since the LAPD did not get a warrant to check his phone.

The cause of the accident was released after Woods waived his right of privacy and authorized the release.

During a recent media briefing, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told reporters, “We have reached out to Tiger Woods and his personnel... There's some privacy issues on releasing information on the investigation so we're going to ask them if they waive the privacy and then we will be able to do a full release on all the information regarding the accident."

Villanueva did not explain why he needed Tiger's permission to release the information.

Just weeks ago, TMZ reported that there was new evidence showing Woods may not have done anything to decelerate his SUV in the moments after it left the road.

To reach this determination, investigators examined the vehicle, the crash site, data from the SUV's black box, and also video showing Woods before the accident, when he was caught on surveillance footage, according to the outlet.

No evidence indicates Woods was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and Woods has since told investigators he has no memory of the incident until he came to and first responders were nearly to him. L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told CNN, “At the hospital, he was asked about it by the investigators and he had no recollection of the crash itself.”