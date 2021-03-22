The Latest on Tiger Woods’ Recovery

Getty Images

Weeks after his terrifying accident, golf legend Tiger Woods is back in Florida.

A source told People magazine, “Tiger is happy to be back home. He is still recovering and has some pain, but he is in good spirits."

“He is focused on his continued recovery. There is a rehabilitation plan that he is focused on. He knows he is very lucky to be alive," the insider continued. "He appreciates that he has access to great medical care. He has a great attitude and is just focused on his recovery."

Woods has reunited with his kids Sam, 13, and Charlie, 12. The insider elaborated, "He has spent some time with his kids.They stayed in touch while he was in the hospital, but he was excited to see them in person."

Just days ago, Tiger took to social media to share a health update. He tweeted, "Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery. I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.”

He continued, “Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough. I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day.”

On February 23, 2021, Tiger was involved in a single-car rollover crash and was rushed to a hospital after being extricated from his SUV.

Woods was first treated at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he underwent surgery on his severe leg injuries.

Later that week, Woods was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, which has a renowned orthopedic department, ranked number three in the nation.