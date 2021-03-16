Tiger Woods Now Recovering at Home Following Car Crash — Read His Message

Getty Images

Golfer Tiger Woods just gave fans an update, revealing he is now recovering at home following his terrifying car crash last month.

The star tweeted, “Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery. I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.”

He continued, “Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough. I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day.”

On February 23, 2021, Tiger was involved in a single-car rollover crash and was rushed to a hospital after being extricated from his SUV.

Woods was first treated at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he underwent surgery on his severe leg injuries. Dr. Anish Mahajan, the hospital’s chief medical officer, revealed the extent of his injuries, saying, “Mr. Woods suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by orthopedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, a Level 1 trauma center.”

He explained, “Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia. Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling.”

Later in the week, Woods was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, which has a renowned orthopedic department, ranked number three in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.

On Woods’ Twitter, his rep added, “Tiger has moved to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and received follow-up procedures on his injuries this morning. The procedures were successful, and he is now recovering and in good spirits. Tiger and his family want to thank you all for the wonderful support and messages they have received over the past few days.”

Tiger broke his silence Feb. 28 after golfers wore his signature red shirt and black pants during the final round of the WGC-Workday Championship in Bradenton, Florida.