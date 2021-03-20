Tiger Woods Crash Probe: No Evidence He Ever Braked

Golf icon Tiger Woods may never have tried to hit the brakes before his devastating accident.

That is the finding unearthed in the probe of the wreck, which left the athlete with severe injuries, TMZ reports.

The accident has been under investigation for a month, with new evidence showing Woods may not have done anything to decelerate his SUV in the moments after it left the road.

To reach this determination, TMZ reports investigators have examined the vehicle, the crash site, data from the SUV's black box, and also video showing Woods before the accident, when he was caught on surveillance footage.

No evidence indicates Woods was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and Woods has since told investigators he has no memory of the incident until he came to and first responders were nearly to him. L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told CNN, “At the hospital, he was asked about it by the investigators and he had no recollection of the crash itself.”

Woods has a long recovery ahead of him.

Following several procedures on his legs, Tiger spent three weeks at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, which has a renowned orthopedic department, ranked #3 in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.

He tweeted on March 16 that he had left the hospital, writing, "Happy to report that I am back at home and continuing my recovery. I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks... I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."

Woods' first words since the crash had also been via tweet: “It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time."