Cassie Randolph’s First Words About Colton Underwood Coming Out as Gay

Getty

More than a week after Colton Underwood told the world he is gay, his ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph is speaking out!

On Thursday, Randolph thanked her fans for all their love and support before saying on her vlog, “I just wanted to let you know that I'm not gonna be further discussing it or commenting on it for now.”

She further explained, “There's a lot of layers to it, and I just think the best thing for me at this time is to move forward and just focus on going forward."

Before ending her vlog, Randolph said, “If I do decide in the future to say anything or make a comment at all, you guys will be the first to know."

A source recently told Us Weekly that Randolph is “still processing” the announcement.

“She was not made aware in advance that he was going to be on ‘GMA’ doing a tell-all. To be honest, she hasn’t really had time to navigate how she feels about it yet,” the insider added. “Post-breakup was an emotional journey for her and it was painful at times. She has taken a lot of steps to move on in life and has been focused on her well-being and her happiness. She has not been in communication with Colton.”

After the news broke, Cassie went on vacation to Mexico with her family.

Cassie took to her Instagram Story to show off her views from a resort in Cozumel.