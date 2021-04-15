Did Bachelor Colton Underwood Tell Ex-GF Cassie Randolph He Was Gay? He Explains

Getty

There was much more to Bachelor Colton Underwood’s interview with Robin Roberts, and it aired Wednesday night on “Nightline.”

In an extended version of his “Good Morning America” sit down, Colton explains that he has not discussed his sexuality with his ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph.

He told Roberts, “I don’t know if I ever will get the chance to sit down and talk with her. I would like to. I would like to say sorry for how things ended.”

Underwood added, “I made mistakes at the end of that relationship, and I ruined the good memories we had by my actions and what I did to hold on to being straight because I didn’t want to look myself in the mirror. So for that, I’m extremely, extremely sorry.”

His friend Clay Harbor, another member of Bachelor Nation, told “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay that he spoke with Colton before his “GMA” interview and asked about Cassie. Harbor shared, “I asked him if he had told her and at that time he had said he hadn’t and he didn’t know if he was going to tell her before or after the interview.”

A source told Us Weekly that Randolph is “still processing” the announcement.

The insider said, “She was not made aware in advance that he was going to be on ‘GMA’ doing a tell-all. To be honest, she hasn’t really had time to navigate how she feels about it yet.”

Colton and Cassie met on “The Bachelor” and dated for nearly two years. They announced their split in May 2020.

The source said, “Post-breakup was an emotional journey for her and it was painful at times. She has taken a lot of steps to move on in life and has been focused on her well-being and her happiness. She has not been in communication with Colton.”

After Colton and Cassie split, TMZ reported that Cassie accused him of harassment and stalking and filed a restraining order. Randolph later dropped the restraining order and asked that police drop the investigation.

At the time, Underwood told the site in a statement, “The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns. I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith. I appreciate everyone’s respect for privacy regarding this matter.”