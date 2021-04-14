Cassie Randolph Reportedly ‘Still Processing’ Ex-BF Colton Underwood Coming Out as Gay

Getty

Earlier today, Colton Underwood revealed he was gay during an interview with Robin Roberts on “Good Morning America.”

Now, a source tells Us Weekly that his ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph is “still processing” the announcement.

The insider said, “She was not made aware in advance that he was going to be on ‘GMA’ doing a tell-all. To be honest, she hasn’t really had time to navigate how she feels about it yet.”

Colton and Cassie met on “The Bachelor” and dated for nearly two years. They announced their split in May 2020.

The source said, “Post-breakup was an emotional journey for her and it was painful at times. She has taken a lot of steps to move on in life and has been focused on her well-being and her happiness. She has not been in communication with Colton.”

He told Roberts of their relationship, “I loved everything about her and it’s hard for me to articulate exactly what my emotions were in going through that relationship with her was because I obviously had an internal fight going on. I would just say that I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. I’m sorry for any pain and emotional stress I caused. I wish that it wouldn’t have happened the way that it did. I wish that I had been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else.”

After Colton and Cassie split, TMZ reported that Cassie accused him of harassment and stalking and filed a restraining order. Randolph later dropped the restraining order and asked that police drop the investigation.

At the time, Underwood told the site in a statement, “The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns. I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith. I appreciate everyone’s respect for privacy regarding this matter.”