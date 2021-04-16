Wanna Get Away? Cassie Randolph Escapes to Mexico After Colton Underwood Comes Out as Gay

Getty

Days after Colton Underwood broke the news that he’s gay, his ex, Cassie Randolph, is vacationing in Mexico with her family.

On Thursday, Cassie took to her Instagram Story to show off her views from a resort in Cozumel, Mexico.

Instagram

In one video, Cassie is strolling around the property while her younger brother Landon is sipping from a coffee mug.

Instagram

In another pic, Cassie is seen embracing her sister Michelle.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As for how she’s feeling about the Colton news, a source told Us Weekly that she’s “still processing” it. They added, “She was not made aware in advance that he was going to be on ‘GMA’ doing a tell-all. To be honest, she hasn’t really had time to navigate how she feels about it yet.”

Colton and Cassie met on “The Bachelor” and dated for nearly two years. They announced their split in May 2020.

The insider said, “Post-breakup was an emotional journey for her and it was painful at times. She has taken a lot of steps to move on in life and has been focused on her well-being and her happiness. She has not been in communication with Colton.”

Along with apologizing to her during his “Good Morning America” interview with Robin Roberts, Colton said, “I loved everything about her and it’s hard for me to articulate exactly what my emotions were in going through that relationship with her was because I obviously had an internal fight going on. I would just say that I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. I’m sorry for any pain and emotional stress I caused. I wish that it wouldn’t have happened the way that it did. I wish that I had been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else.”

After Colton and Cassie split, TMZ reported that Cassie accused him of harassment and stalking and filed a restraining order. Randolph later dropped the restraining order and asked that police drop the investigation.

At the time, Underwood told the site in a statement, “The two of us were able to reach a private agreement to address any of Cassie’s concerns. I do not believe Cassie did anything wrong in filing for the restraining orders and also believe she acted in good faith. I appreciate everyone’s respect for privacy regarding this matter.”