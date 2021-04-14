Colton Underwood on What He’s Looking for in a Man, Plus: His First Words After ‘GMA’ Interview

Getty Images

On Wednesday, Colton Underwood came out as gay on “Good Morning America.”

In an interview with Robin Roberts, Colton reflected on being called the “virgin Bachelor,” explaining, "The truth is I was a virgin Bachelor because I was gay, and I didn't know how to handle it."

Underwood shared, "I still haven't had an emotional connection with a man — I've never allowed myself to. It's never been in my cards to let myself get there. I want to more than anything.”

He added, “I'm looking for someone who can push me and challenge me in all the right ways. I still have a long ways to go. I'm still learning."

It has been difficult for the star, who said he had suicidal thoughts prior to coming out, but is doing better now.

"I've ran from myself for a long time,” he said. “I've hated myself for a long time, and I'm gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. I'm emotional, but in such a good, happy, positive way. I'm the happiest and healthiest I've ever been in my life."

Colton emphasized about his decision to come out, "I'm still the same Colton everybody met on TV. I'm still the same Colton to my friends and my family, I just happen to be able to share with people now all of me. And I am proud of that, you know? I am proud to be gay."