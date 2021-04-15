Demi Burnett Talks Colton Underwood, Says Bachelor Nation Is Ready for a Gay Lead

ABC

Bachelor Nation’s Demi Burnett is opening up to “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay and sharing her reaction to the news Colton Underwood is gay.

Demi was on Colton’s season of “The Bachelor,” and she was the first contestant on “Bachelor in Paradise” to have a same-sex relationship.

Burnett said someone called her to tell her what Colton would be announcing, telling Rachel, “I knew that it was going to come out today, but it was still very shocking.” She added, “I didn’t believe it at first.”

Demi and Colton’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Randolph are very good friends. Burnett said, “I am very proud of Colton for coming out with his sexuality. It does not take away from the accountability that we still hold him to for how he treated Cassie.”

She has reached out to Cassie, but they haven’t connected yet. “I told her, ‘Talk to me whenever you are ready’… I know she is probably going through so much with all of this right now. I really feel for her and I don’t want anyone to forget about her in this situation.”

Colton apologized to the women from his season, and Demi said, “Everyone is supportive of him… My close group of girls from my season, they know how hard it was for me when I came out… It’s really hard. It’s very uncomfortable, it’s scary… They support that and are proud of him for that.”

She insisted Colton should have been more specific in his apology to Cassie: “It’s more than just an apology. You need to have ownership of it, of your actions.”

Demi is also ready to see a gay lead on “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette.”