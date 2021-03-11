Has Kanye West Cut Off Kim Kardashian After Divorce Filing?

Getty

In February, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West after months of split rumors.

Page Six reports Kanye has changed his phone number so Kim is no longer able to contact him directly.

A source told the outlet, “Even before Kim filed for divorce, Kanye changed his numbers and said, ‘You can contact me through my security.’”

Even with this arrangement, the pair are still able to co-parent their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

The insider explained, “Despite this, she trusts him around the kids. He loves them and is seeing a lot of them. She leaves the house and he arrives and hangs out with the kids. They have an army of nannies so the transition is easy.”

In Kim’s divorce filing, she requested joint legal and physical custody of the kids.

TMZ recently reported that Kim will keep the couple’s family home in Hidden Hills, a gated community in the Santa Monica Mountains area of L.A.

The site points out that despite the time and effort Kanye put into designing the house, Kim is the one with ties to the neighborhood — much of her family lives nearby.

Meanwhile, Kanye has been spending more and more time at his ranch in Wyoming.

They called it quits after going through a tumultuous summer with Kanye sharing personal details about their family while running for president. He later went on a Twitter rant about Kim and her mother, then publicly apologized.