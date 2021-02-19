Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce from Kanye West

Getty

After more than a month of rumors, Kim Kardashian has officially pulled the plug on her marriage to Kanye West.

"Extra" reports Kardashian has filed for divorce after seven years of marriage.

According to TMZ, Kardashian has requested joint legal and physical custody of their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

The docs do not list a date of separation.

A source claimed a prenup is in place and that neither will contest it. Kim and Kanye are reportedly working on reaching a property settlement agreement.

According to sources, Kim and Kanye’s split was amicable and they are focused on co-parenting together.

Kim is being represented by famed attorney Laura Wasser.

Just days ago, Kanye was photographed wearing his wedding ring in Malibu in photos obtained by Page Six. Meanwhile, Kim was snapped with no ring while arriving for a meeting in Los Angeles.

In early January, a source told People magazine that Kim was preparing to divorce Kanye, saying, “He knows that she’s done. She has had enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future… He’s okay. He’s sad, but okay. He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows that it’s coming soon.”

Another source added, “It will happen eventually, but she’s waffling.”

Page Six reported that the two were “in settlement talks,” adding, “Kim got Kanye to go up there [to Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done.”

The split comes after the couple went through a very tumultuous summer, with Kanye sharing personal details about their family while running for president. He later went on a Twitter rant about Kim, and publicly apologized.