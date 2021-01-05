Is Kim Kardashian Preparing to File for Divorce from Kanye West?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West could be splitting up, reports People.

Multiple sources tell the magazine that Kim is preparing to divorce the rapper and has hired top divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

One insider said, “He knows that she’s done. She has had enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future… He’s okay. He’s sad, but okay. He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows that it’s coming soon.”

Another source added, “It will happen eventually, but she’s waffling.”

Page Six was first to report the news. Their source said, “They are keeping it low-key but they are done. Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks.”

The insider added, “Kim got Kanye to go up there [to Wyoming] so they could live separate lives and quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. She’s done.”

Meanwhile, TMZ says the pair have been in couples therapy for a while, and that they haven’t made a final decision on their future yet. The site also says the couple took a family trip late last year in hopes of repairing the relationship.

The possible split news comes after the couple went through a very tumultuous summer, when Kanye shared personal details about their family while campaigning for president. He later went on a Twitter rant about Kim, and publicly apologized.