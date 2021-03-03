Divorce Details: Who Will Keep Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s ‘Otherworldly’ Home

As Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce moves forward, new details are coming to light.

TMZ just reported that Kim will keep the couple’s family home in Hidden Hills, a gated community in the Santa Monica Mountains area of L.A.

The news may come as a surprise to some, since Kanye spent years designing the mansion.

Backgrid

The site points out that despite the time and effort Kanye put into the house, Kim is the one with ties to the neighborhood — much of her family lives nearby.

Meanwhile, Kanye has been spending more and more time at his ranch in Wyoming.

TMZ also notes that Kim loves the Hidden Hills home, which was featured in Architectural Digest in February 2020. The magazine called the estate “the most fascinating, otherworldly, and, yes, strange pieces of domestic architecture on the planet.”

The publication also noted the rooms are “sheathed in a luminous, off-white plaster and accented with other pale natural materials.” Kanye told AD, “The proportions are the decoration.”

When asked about raising kids in this museum-like environment, which also features a giant soft-art installation by Isabel Rower, he insisted, “Everything we do is an art installation and a playroom.”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye late last month. According to TMZ, Kardashian requested joint legal and physical custody of their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

The docs do not list a date of separation.

A source claimed a prenup is in place and that neither will contest it.

The split comes after the couple went through a tumultuous summer, with Kanye sharing personal details about their family while running for president. He later went on a Twitter rant about Kim and her mother, then publicly apologized.