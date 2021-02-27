Kim Kardashian Tests Instagram's Limits with New Topless Selfie

Instagram

Apparently finding even her recent teeny-bikini selfies to be a little too reserved, Kim Kardashian nearly broke Instagram with her latest — a topless photo promoting Skims tights.

In the shot, posted Friday, Kim wears only the Skims-tight tights, sitting in such a way as to strategically cover as much as Instagram demands while also revealing as much as Instagram allows!

She's topless, which is a big Instagram no-no, but shields most of her breasts with her hands.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The racy image received lots of snaps from celebs, including raves from La La Anthony (who posted heart-eyed emojis) and Erykah Badu ("Lovely").