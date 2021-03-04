Meghan Markle Blasts the Palace for Spreading Lies

Getty

Meghan Markle is no longer staying silent about the royal family!

In a preview for her highly anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle blamed the royals for spreading “falsehoods” about herself and Prince Harry.

Referring to the institution of the royal family as “the Firm,” she said, “I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us. And if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean I — there's a lot that's been lost already."

Earlier this week, Buckingham Palace announced that it was launching a probe after The Times newspaper published new bullying allegations against Meghan. They said, “We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Accordingly, our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned."

“The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace,” the statement continued.

Markle has denied the allegations.

In a statement to People magazine, Meghan and Harry’s spokesperson said, "The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma. She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good."

Over the weekend, the first teasers of Oprah with Harry and Meghan were released.

In one clip, Oprah asks Meghan, “Were you silent or were you silenced?” In that same clip, Harry told Oprah, “My biggest concern was history repeating itself.” It is unclear if Harry is referring to his mom Princess Diana’s death.

In another clip, Harry tells Oprah while holding Meghan’s hand, “It’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other.”