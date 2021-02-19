Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Quit Royal Duties for Good

Getty

Days after breaking the news that they are pregnant again, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made another big announcement!

In an agreement with Queen Elizabeth II, Harry and Meghan will not be returning to their royal duties. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family.”

“Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service,” the statement continued. “While all are saddened by their decision, the Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family.”

As a result, Harry’s honorary military appointment and their royal patronages will be stripped and redistributed “among working members of The Royal Family.”

In their own statement, Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson noted that they’ll “remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role."

The statement added, “We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”

It was recently reported that Harry would fly to England in the spring or summer to visit the Queen and Prince Phillip, but no travel plans have been set in stone.

One thing to look forward to: Megan and Harry’s “intimate conversation” with Oprah Winfrey will air March 7 on CBS.

In a statement, CBS said, “Winfrey will speak with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure. Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family."

Over a year ago, Meghan and Harry announced they intended “to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family” and plan to balance their life “between the United Kingdom and North America.”

In a statement on Instagram, Meghan and Harry said, “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.”

“This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity,” the couple elaborated. “We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”

Buckingham Palace released a statement after the surprise news, saying, "Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."