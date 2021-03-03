Palace Launches Probe Into Bullying Complaint Against Meghan Markle as She Denies the Allegations

Getty

Buckingham Palace is taking a bullying complaint against Meghan Markle seriously after The Times newspaper in the UK published new allegations against the Duchess of Sussex last night. The former actress has already denied the allegations.

People posted the palace statement, which said, "We are clearly very concerned about allegations in ‘The Times’ following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Accordingly, our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned."

The statement continued, "The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace."

Prince Harry and Meghan refuted the claims, telling The Times, “Let’s just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation. We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of The Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet.”

The Times report claims that in October 2018 the couple’s former communications secretary Jason Knauf reported to HR that two personal assistants left the household due to Meghan’s behavior and that she undermined a third staff member.

He was reportedly trying to protect staff from Meghan’s alleged bullying and it is said one colleague couldn’t “stop shaking” as they anticipated a run-in with the Duchess.

The Times also reports that Prince Harry tried asking Knauf not to submit the complaint, but lawyers for Harry and Meghan denied that claim.

After speaking with HR, Knauf reportedly informed Prince William’s private secretary Simon Case, who is now the cabinet secretary.

Knauf allegedly said in the email that HR "agreed with me on all counts that the situation was very serious,” but insisted, “I remain concerned that nothing will be done."

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Markle issued another statement to People, saying, "The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma. She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good."