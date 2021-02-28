First Look at Oprah Winfrey’s Sit-Down with Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

A week before Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle airs, two promo teasers have been released!

In one clip, Oprah asks Meghan, “Were you silent or were you silenced?” In that same clip, Harry told Oprah, “My biggest concern was history repeating itself.” It is unclear if Harry is referring to his mom Princess Diana’s death.

In another clip, Harry tells Oprah while holding Meghan’s hand, “It’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other.”

Of their decision to tell all to Oprah, Harry said, “I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago.”

In the two-hour special, Oprah has a no-holds-barred interview with Meghan, covering everything from stepping into life as a royal to marriage, motherhood, and philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure. Harry eventually joins the interview, discussing their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.

Harry and Meghan, who are residing in Santa Barbara, are expecting their second child together.