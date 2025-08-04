La'Torria Lemon Dishes on Sisterhood in ‘Heart & Hustle: Houston’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Heart & Hustle: Houston,” a new series following an incredible sisterhood of Black women thriving in the heart of Houston, Texas, just premiered over the weekend. “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi chatted with one of the women starring in the show, La’Torria Lemon, a publicist and philanthropist.

La’Torria explained the show, “This entire experience is one that's like a dream come true because I've been such an advocate for Houston for as long as I can imagine, as long as I could think of. I'm born and raised in Houston. ‘Heart and Hustle’ is really showing the dynamics of the hustlers that come from Houston. Like I don't ever want people to forget we got some pretty big people that come from here. Talking about Beyoncé, you know, Megan the Stallion, try to stop Lizzo. So, it's always been just a wonderful place, but I think we're such a humble city to where sometimes we don't get to pop our stuff a little bit.”

And her profession, “I've been doing public relations since I was 19 years old. So, this is year 17 for me, crazy enough. Accidentally got into public relations. I actually left Houston at the age of 17 to go to Atlanta and study radio, TV, and film. And somewhere along the journey, a door closed in my face for radio. And I went through a window and that window was like, ‘Hey, it's public relations over here.’ And I was like, ‘Well, you know what? Let me give it a try.’ And so I've been behind the scenes for a while, but I also think it's a testament to never give up your true dreams as well.”

Also spilling the tea on any drama, she said, “I wouldn't necessarily say competition. I think, you know, if you were to think of your girlfriend circle, your girlfriend group, there's probably been some times where you've had to have some sit down, transparent moments like, ‘Hey, girl, tighten up.’ Or, ‘Hey, girl, we're not going to keep talking about this man. What you gonna do about him? Like… we've talked about it 30 times. What's the solution? What's the resolution to it?’ So, we have some of those moments. We have some of those sit-down, expressive moments that may be uncomfortable, but if you really look at the dynamics of what a sisterhood is supposed to be, it's not always peachy keen. There are times where in a sisterhood, you may have to borrow my box of Kleenex and then next week, I may need it back because I'm crying, too.”