‘Outlander’: Jamie Roy on Advice from Sam Heughan for ‘Blood of My Blood’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra” sat down with Jamie Roy, Harriet Slater and Hermione Corfield to dish on the new prequel series “Outlander: Blood of My Blood.”

Jamie and Harriet play Brian Fraser and Ellen McKenzie, the parents of “Outlander’s” Jamie Fraser, while Hermione and Jeremy Irvine are Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp, Claire Fraser’s parents.

Jamie talked about the advice "Outlander" star Sam Heughan gave him about joining the franchise, revealing they had a phone call before starting production and also met for a coffee about halfway through.

Jamie said Sam told him to “really just enjoy every single day and every single moment, write down little stories that happen on set. Accept you're going to have tough days, long days, but it's all going to be worth it because it all passes and very quickly, and it will finish at some point."

He reflected, "I think he's the best person to give that advice because now he's at the end of his journey with this thing that's been such an integral part of his life. And it just really it feels great to have him in my corner for that.”

Jamie also recalled tearing up a bit when he first got to put on the full costume with the Fraser tartan kilt.

“When I first put that on when it was all fitted to me, yeah, I did, I teared up a little bit,” he said.

Roy went on, “The two costume designers… they were looking at it in the mirror and I looked at myself and I had a little tear in my eye and I said to them, I'm like, ‘This means so much because I've lived with this for so long and it's finally happening and I can't wait to dive in and tell this story.’”

Harriet spoke about becoming really good friends with Jamie and building their onscreen chemistry.

"I think we had chemistry from the start," she shared. "But in terms of building the relationship, I think we're genuinely really good friends, and we've hung out like every weekend ever since we first moved up to Scotland. And I think that really helped build a level of trust, which I think is also really important when you're doing a job like this and, you know, there's intimate scenes and, but just any scene, I think you have to trust your scene partner, and it makes the job 10 times easier and it makes the work better I think when you do.”

Plus, Hermione shared some of what she’s taken with her from her character Julia.

“I admire her ability to maneuver any scenario," she said, "She's very good at talking her way out of things or, um, other basically kind of scheming and finding it, scheming in the good way. That sounds negative, but she's kind of forced into such high-stake, crazy situations, she has to find, she has to be imaginative with how she maneuvers herself. So I think I admire that. I'd like to be good at that in life.”