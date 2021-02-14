Celebrity News February 14, 2021
Baby No. 2 Coming for 'Overjoyed' Meghan & Harry!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's family is expanding!
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child, they announced Sunday.
The new baby will have a big brother in Archie, the couple's son. Archie blows out two candles in May.
A spokesperson told "Extra," "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."
They shared with us a stunning new photo by friend Misan Harriman along with the joyous news. Taken remotely, the picture shows a barefoot Harry sitting with Meghan's head in his lap. Meghan, in a Carolina Herrera summer dress, has one hand on her baby bump as she grins up at him.
The news comes after the couple opened up about a devastating miscarriage Meghan suffered in July of last year. Meghan wrote about "an almost unbearable grief" in a New York Times essay that was published around Thanksgiving.