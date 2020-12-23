The Gag Gift Meghan Markle Got Prince William Her First Christmas with the Royals

Getty

It turns out the royals love giving gag gifts!

People reports that while the royals will be spending this Christmas apart, traditionally they would gather at Sandringham estate and hold a silly gift exchange on Christmas Eve.

“Finding Freedom” authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand have now revealed the gift Meghan Markle brought for her first Christmas with the family in 2017, after she got engaged to Prince Harry.

In an excerpt obtained by People, the authors say, “Meghan’s biggest challenge was finding the perfect novelty gifts to amuse her new extended family. At least one of her gifts was a huge hit — a spoon for William that had ‘cereal killer’ embossed on the shallow bowl end of the utensil.”

Past gag gifts include the leather toilet seat Princess Anne gave Prince Charles, and the “Grow Your Own Girlfriend” kit Kate Middleton gave Prince Harry.