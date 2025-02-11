Getty Images

After Super Bowl LIX, it’s the thrill of victory for the Philadelphia Eagles and the agony of defeat for the Kansas City Chiefs.

New video shows Taylor Swift, shielded by a gaggle of umbrellas, as she jetted out of New Orleans after boyfriend Travis Kelce and KC’s big loss.

A source told Page Six that the music superstar is “comforting” Travis, adding, “Taylor knows Travis took this loss very hard, but she couldn’t be more proud of him regardless of the outcome.”

They are also reportedly “looking forward to enjoying some downtime” after his hard-fought NFL season and her globe-trotting Eras Tour.

The insider said, “They knew that Taylor’s Eras your would be wrapping in December and football season would be coming to an end now, so they had planned for this time to focus on some alone time to just be together.”

“Taylor and Travis are going to take some time away to vacation with just the two of them, talk about their future and just relax,” the source elaborated.

At the Super Bowl, Taylor was booed on the Jumbotron, but she did her best to shake it off.

Another source told DailyMail.com that Travis felt “helpless” when that happened, saying, “Seeing the look on her face got to him. He always protects her and it broke his heart. He was already having a tough night and the fact that the stadium was predominantly Eagles fans didn’t help. Travis knows that this hurt her and anyone can see this.”

“After Taylor being shut out for a Grammy and Travis losing the biggest game of the year it just hasn’t been a good week for them. But he knows that even though this is not a happy ending to the season having her love gives him so much joy,” the insider noted.