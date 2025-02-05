Getty Images

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have lawsuits against each other, but could Taylor Swift play a major role in the case?

On Wednesday, Justin’s lawyer Bryan Freedman appeared on TMZ’s “Two Angry Men” podcast to talk about the case, which is currently set for a March 2026 trial.

Freedman told TMZ’s Harvey Levin and famed attorney Mark Geragos, “I don’t know that we’re going to depose Taylor Swift. I think that that’s going to be probably a game time decision. I don’t know that that decision has been made. But, I can tell you this, anyone that reasonably has information that can provide evidence in this case is going to be deposed.”

In Baldoni’s lawsuit, he accused Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds of extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy. Justin also alleges they tried to destroy his career with false allegations of sexual harassment.

The complaint includes countless emails and texts between Baldoni and Lively.

Baldoni also claimed Lively wanted more and more control over the script and editing of the film.

In the section pertaining to Taylor, Justin claims Blake “summoned” him to her New York penthouse, where Reynolds “launched into enthusiastic praise” for Blake’s version of a scene. Later that same night he claims “a famous, and famously close, friend of Reynolds and Lively, walked into the room and similarly began praising Lively’s script.”

Baldoni later texted Blake praising her rewrite and insisting, “I would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor,” telling Blake, “You really are a talent across the board.”

In response, Blake praised Ryan and a redacted celebrity for being her “‘Dance Moms’ level stage moms.”

She later added, “If you ever get around to watching ‘Game of Thrones,’ you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you.”

Baldoni’s legal team also posted a 168-page timeline document on a website, claiming that Lively held their movie “It Ends with Us” hostage with Swift’s song “My Tears Ricochet,” which eventually ended up in the film.

The doc stated, “While Lively is holding the Film hostage in the edit room, she is simultaneously stalling the Film’s marketing by refusing to approve key materials, including the trailer release. Lively will not approve the trailer release unless she is granted more time in the edit room with her personal editor. Adding to the pressure, Lively made a veiled threat, implying she might ‘change her mind’ about reaching out to Taylor Swift to secure the use of ‘My Tears Ricochet’ for the trailer if her demands are not met."

Swift has not publicly commented on the legal battle between Lively and Baldoni.

In response to Baldoni’s lawsuit, Lively’s legal team said in a statement obtained by “Extra,” “This latest lawsuit from Justin Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios, and its associates is another chapter in the abuser playbook. This is an age-old story: A woman speaks up with concrete evidence of sexual harassment and retaliation and the abuser attempts to turn the tables on the victim. This is what experts call DARVO. Deny. Attack. Reverse Victim Offender.”

The statement went on, “They are trying to shift the narrative to Ms. Lively by falsely claiming that she seized creative control and alienated the cast from Mr. Baldoni. The evidence will show that the cast and others had their own negative experiences with Mr. Baldoni and Wayfarer. The evidence will also show that Sony asked Ms. Lively to oversee Sony’s cut of the film, which they then selected for distribution and was a resounding success.”