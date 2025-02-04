Travis Kelce Plays Coy About If He’ll Propose to Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl

Getty Images

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift could be ready to level up their relationship!

Kelce was at Super Bowl LIX Opening Night in New Orleans on Monday, answering questions from reporters ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

People magazine reports one member of the press asked if he planned to propose to Taylor during halftime!

Trav’s coy response? “Wouldn’t you like to know,” he said with a grin.

When Trav was hit with a second straight question on the topic, he laughed "Man, back to back, you guys are crazy."

“Extra” was there as Travis answered more questions about Taylor, including being inspired by her work ethic. He noted, “I better hold up my end to the bargain, right? I mean, if she's out here being the superstar she is and never taking no for an answer and always working her tail off, I better match that energy for sure.”

He also dished on his favorite pre-game food that she makes — her famous Pop-Tarts!

Kelce shared, “She is quite the cook… I'm a breakfast guy. Man, her Pop-Tarts are unbelievable. Homemade Pop-Tarts, unbelievable.”

Plus, Taylor is from Pennsylvania, but Trav said she’s definitely all about the Chiefs!

“She’ll be all for the Chiefs this time around, for sure,” he said.

Reporters also asked Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes if we could ever see a Taylor halftime show.

Mahomes noted, "As long as Trav's playing an we're in the Super Bowl, it's gonna be hard for her to do the halftime show. So, hopefully Trav keeps playing and we keep making it to the Super Bowl."