Taylor Swift Laughs Off Being BOOED on Super Bowl Jumbotron

What does the planet's biggest pop star do when she's booed on the Jumbotron at the Super Bowl?

Shake it off, of course!

Shown on the big screen at Sunday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Taylor Swift elicited loud boos from — presumably, since she's dating Chiefs star Travis Kelce — Eagles fans.

Taylor took the booing in stride, Swiftly offering some side-eye and comically looking around. But she couldn't suppress a smile, nor could her companion Ice Spice.

Taylor was wise not to take it personally – the Eagles-centric crowd booed every other Chiefs-related face projected on the Jumbotron.

Hey, at least she looked good taking it in stride — the "Fortnight" singer was extra-cute in a white tank, sparkly jean shorts, and white thigh-high boots.

She wore her hair down and went with a muted red lip.