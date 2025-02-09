Taylor Swift Wears 'T' Necklace at Super Bowl for BF Travis Kelce

FOX

There may be nothing to those rumors that Travis Kelce will propose to Taylor Swift after Super Bowl LIX, but Taylor used fashion to show her forever love and support for the guy at the big game!

The 35-year-old pop queen strode into Caesars Superdome in New Orleans Sunday in a white blazer, white tank, sparkly denim shorts, and white thigh-highs... but it was her jewelry that told the tale.

In a move reminiscent of her donning a "T" on a garter chain at the Grammys, Swift proudly wore a glittering T on a necklace.

The jewelry let all who spotted her know that the game wasn't about the "T" it's about when she's onstage, but about her special "T," Travis, who — with his team — was hoping to win a third consecutive Super Bowl.