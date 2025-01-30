Getty Images

Gisele Bündchen is celebrating life in a new Instagram post!

The 44-year-old pregnant model shared a video on Instagram with the caption, "Happiness is an inside job. Remember, you are the only one who has the power to create the life you want to live.”

The video shows Gisele walking on the beach without a baby bump, taking leaps as she plays in the water, and then cuts to her cradling her pregnant belly.

As the footage continued, Bündchen is seen hugging a tree and meditating and visiting a waterfall.

The video is set to a man reading a quote from Bianca Sparacino’s “The Strength in Our Scars.”

The quote says, “You are going to realize it one day that happiness was never about your job or your degree or being in a relationship. Happiness was never about following in the footsteps of all of those that came before you. It was never about being like the others. One day you are going to see it, that Happiness was always about the discovery, the hope, the listening to your heart and following it wherever it chose to go.”

The voice-over continues, “Happiness was always about being kinder to yourself it was always about embracing the person you were becoming. one day you will understand. Happiness was always about learning to live with yourself. Happiness was never in the hands of others. One day you will realize that true happiness comes from within and no external factors can definite. It was always about you.”