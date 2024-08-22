Tom Brady Celebrates Son Jack’s 17th Birthday: ‘Truly a Blessing’

Instagram

Tom Brady is one proud dad!

The athlete shares eldest son Jack with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, and just took to Instagram to celebrate his 17th birthday with a sweet message and some fun pics.

Brady wrote, “Happy 17th birthday to the kindest, sweetest, most thoughtful 17-year-old, I know. You are truly a blessing in my life and I am so grateful to watch you mature into a young man.”

The former quarterback continued, “Your love of family, friends, school, athletics, hard work and dedication to everything you put your energy into are just some of your amazing qualities. I love spending every minute with you and I cherish our time together.” Brady went on to joke, “(Those are all my favorite things about you. My least favorite is that you can beat me in one on one now 🙄😂).”

He closed with, “I love you always and forever, happy birthday, dad.”

The photos included the father and son duo standing side by side, and Jack appears to be just as tall as his dad!

Another pic shows Jack with his younger siblings Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11. Brady shares his younger children with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.