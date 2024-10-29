Getty Images

Tom Brady, 47, took to Instagram Stories after news broke that his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen is pregnant.

Bündchen, 44, is expecting her first child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente, 35. She also shares Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with Tom.

Brady shared a photo of a sunset on his Stories set to the tune of the Chicks singing a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide.”

The band sings, "Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love? Can the child within my heart rise above? Can I sail through the changing ocean tides?" The lyrics also appear alongside three heart emojis.

The cryptic post left some wondering if Brady was reacting to Gisele’s pregnancy.

DailyMail.com reports that Bündchen told her children she was expecting and then told Tom before the news broke in the media.

A source told the outlet, “Gisele and Joaquim were not planning to have a child together. This was unexpected. Joaquim has always wanted a family, so she is happy to be able to give this to him.”

“She knew that he would be a great father when her kids started taking classes with him. He is patient, playful and so understanding.”

The insider continued, “Gisele's kids are absolutely thrilled by this. Joaquim has been a huge part of both of their lives since 2021 when she started including Jiu Jitsu as part of their homeschooling… They love him and look to him as a father figure.”

Gisele and Joaquim could take another big step in their relationship, as the source added, “A wedding is going to happen in the future.”

Previously, an insider told People magazine, “Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family.”

Gisele and Joaquim sparked dating rumors after they were spotted on vacation together in Costa Rica in late 2022.

Though they initially denied romance rumors, a source told People that they have been in a relationship since summer of 2023.

The insider said, “They have been dating since June. They're taking it slow. They started out as great friends first. She's very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other."

A few months ago, another source noted that the supermodel has “blossomed” since her divorce from Brady. They commented, “She is secure and happy, and so busy with her life that she doesn’t have time to dwell on the negatives out there,” the source said.

Tom and Gisele finalized their divorce in October 2022.

At the time, Tom wrote, “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration," he went on.

The NFL player continued, "Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best of reach other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

Gisele shared her own statement, posting, “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."

"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only with the best for Tom always."