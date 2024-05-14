Getty Images

Tom Brady is sounding off on “The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady.”

Brady might have been a good sport for the Netflix special, but he was not a fan of some of the jokes.

During an appearance on “The Pivot” podcast, Tom explained, “I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun. I didn’t like the way that affected my kids.

“It’s the hardest part about, like, the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize, ‘I wouldn’t do that again,’ because of the way that affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world,” Tom elaborated.

“So it makes you in some ways a better parent going through it because sometimes you’re naïve. You don’t know or you get a little like, ‘Oh s--t!’”

Brady admitted that he learned a “good lesson” after jokes were made about his exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan, the mothers of his three kids.

He said, “You don’t see the full picture all of the time. It’s a good lesson for me as a parent. I’m going to be a better parent as I go forward because of it. At the same time, I’m happy everyone who was there had a lot of fun.”

During the roast, comedian Nikki Glaser referenced Moynahan, who was pregnant with their son Jack when they split. She said, “Tom, you’re the best to ever play for too long, you retired, then came back, then retired . I get it. It’s hard to walk away from something that isn’t your pregnant girlfriend.”

Nikki added, “To be fair, he didn’t know. He just thought she was getting fat.”

Kevin Hart poked fun at Gisele’s relationship with her jujitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

Hart joked that Brady left his New England Patriots “high and dry” when he went to the Buccaneers, adding, “You sometimes got to f--k your coach. You know who else f--ked their coach? Gisele. She f--ked that karate man.”

Following the special, it was reported that Tom apologized to Gisele.

A source told Us Weekly, “Gisele and Tom had a ‘no disparaging remarks’ rule when it came to speaking about each other or their marriage and divorce. She is definitely offended and upset about the comments made at the roast.”

The insider insisted Gisele knows the jests come “with the territory” but “she thinks her new relationship should have been off-limits.”

The source revealed, “Tom did reach out to Gisele to apologize to her,” adding, “They are cordial and only communicate about the kids.”

In honor of Mother’s Day, Brady shared a carousel of photos celebrating the women in his life, including one of Gisele and their kids Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11.

He wrote, “Happy Mothers Day to these kind, caring, compassionate and POWERFUL moms that I’m lucky to have in my life. None of this would be possible without your love ❤️❤️❤️.”