Instagram

Gisele Bündchen returned to Instagram on Wednesday after nearly a month off the social media platform.

Bündchen has been quiet after news broke that she was expecting her third child and first with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

She wrote on Instagram, “It was an honor to attend the Lotus House Gala celebrating their 20th anniversary as the largest shelter for women and children in America. I feel truly blessed to support the visionary Constance Collins and her incredible team, whose unwavering commitment has transformed countless lives. With their latest achievement — uniting over 300 women’s shelters nationwide through the National Women’s Shelter Network — they’re taking a bold step toward eradicating homelessness. Learn more through the link in my bio and find out how you can help. 🙏 Together, we are stronger!”

For the event, Bündchen opted for a black silk dress.

Gisele’s baby bump could be seen in a video that was included in her post.

Gisele Bündchen is already the mother of son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, her kids with her ex-husband Tom Brady.

Last month, a source told People magazine, “Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family.”

Following the pregnancy news, Brady shared a photo of a sunset on his Instagram Story set to the tune of the Chicks singing a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide.”

The band sings, "Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love? Can the child within my heart rise above? Can I sail through the changing ocean tides?" The lyrics also appear alongside three heart emojis.

The cryptic post left some wondering if Brady was reacting to Gisele’s pregnancy.

DailyMail.com reported that Bündchen told her children she was expecting and then told Tom before the news broke in the media.

Gisele and Joaquim sparked dating rumors after they were spotted on vacation together in Costa Rica in late 2022.

Though they initially denied romance rumors, a source told People that they have been in a relationship since summer of 2023.