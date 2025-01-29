HGTV

Tarek El Moussa and wife Heather Rae El Moussa are facing off against his ex-wife Christina Haack in their new HGTV series “The Flip Off.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with the trio, who dished on the competition and some of the drama in store!

The interview began with the “perfect opener” with Terri mixing up Heather and Christina, something that “happens all the time," according to the group.

Tarek emphasized to Terri, “It’s not your fault.”

Christina, who called it quits with husband Josh Hall last year, shared of the show, “Yes, there’s a lot of drama.”

Tarek joked while pointing to Christina, “We’re flying under the radar. This one over here keeps everyone relevant with all of her ex-husbands.”

Tarek and Christina ended their relationship in 2016 after seven years of marriage. She was later married to Ant Anstead and Josh.

Christina quipped, “I'm just helping us get good ratings, relax!”

Christina opened up about shooting the series amid her split from Josh, saying, “Since splitting up with Josh, the series was so much fun to film. There was drama, but not drama between us. Drama as far as competitive, but not, like, the angry kind of drama. We had so much fun.”

Heather is getting to show her flipping skills and shared, “I'm newer at flipping than both of them, and they flipped together for so long. But I do have an extensive real estate background, so I bought my real estate background into the flipping business. I had a lot of fun with it. I learned a lot along the way."

Tarek added, “She’s done over 20 [flips].”

Heather noted, “This one, though, was definitely, I'd say, the most stressful because of the competition."

Christina praised Heather for how well she did, noting, “I think, like, you can sort of tell how someone's designing based on their personal style, and Heather always looks very nice, very classy, very put together. So I mean, yes, she did a phenomenal job."

Tarek jumped in, saying, “I look nice and classy and put together.”

Christina poked fun at Tarek, saying, “Oh, black cargos and black shirt for 10 years."

Heather chimed in, “Honey, she asked Christina about me, nothing about you… Look how he has to bring it back to him!"

When Terri said he was next for questions, Tarek brought it back to the beginning of the interview, joking, “At least you know my name! Do you?”

Christina playfully jabbed, “Maybe Josh?”

Tarek bantered back, asking Christina, “Man, how many more ex-husbands you got?”

Christina answered, “That’s all I have for now.”

Tarek joked, “In the finale, she’s actually remarried. She starts with a different guy, ends with a different guy.”

Christina and Tarek ended their marriage, but they are clearly friendly exes, something that took "a couple years" to figure out.

Tarek explained, “Honestly, last couple years, through co-parenting and meeting Heather and all of us getting along and, you know, the soccer fiasco from, you know, 2016 or whatever that was, ever since then, we’ve been good. So, we’ve been friendly, we’ve been co-parenting. And then, you know, through this competition, we actually spent a lot of time together again and she remembered how amazing I am, so everything’s good again. We’re friendly and we’re nice to each other most of the time.”

Christina shared her two cents, saying, “I like Heather a lot. I mean, this one, if we can just maybe even take him out of the show. I don't know if we need him anymore."

Have Christina and Heather spent time together without Tarek?

Heather answered, “We’ve gone to drinks; well, actually dinner, like a full-blown dinner. It was fun. We didn’t check our phones the whole time. He was trying to get a hold of us the whole time. Brayden got sick. But her and I were having such a great time, we weren't even on our phones."

Tarek said, “Both of them ignored me... two hours.”

Christina stressed of their blended family dynamic, "Co-parenting has always gone well, it really has, and that was never the problem. I think who I always, like, looked up to was [Tarek's] parents. His mom and dad have always done, they always put the kids first. They did every holiday together. They never made anyone feel uncomfortable, and so we emulated that. I mean, even when we first split up, we did birthday parties together and Halloween, and the kids have never seen us argue. They truly haven't. So, that's always been our thing, and now it's just easier because all of us get along so well, it truly is like that. But the kids, we've always put first."

As for how it compares flipping houses with Christina and Heather, Tarek laughed, "Well, they both pick on me. They both take design credit. They both tell me what to do. They both push me around. So, pretty much the same sh*t!"