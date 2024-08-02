Instagram

Things are getting ugly between Christina Hall and her estranged husband Josh Hall.

On Thursday, Christina reposted Josh’s Instagram story, which had the word “Hope” along with praying hands and blue heart emojis.

Christina added, “I ‘HOPE’ she pays me millions more than what she’s already offered me.”

Instagram

A source told TMZ that Josh’s post was not directed at Christina. The pic was taken outside of the City of Hope cancer facility, where he was visiting a friend who is terminally ill. The blue heart was his way of showing support, as his friend is a member of law enforcement.

Weeks ago, Christina blasted Hall after reports surfaced that he was blindsided by the divorce and working on himself.

She wrote, “Over here waiting for the typical hired PR speech of ‘how I was blindsided and how I’m working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch.’”

Hall continued, “Meanwhile, I’m over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be.”

The “Flip or Flop” alum insisted, “I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve, what they did NOT work for should be ashamed. An insecure man with a large ego can sure try to derail you — but ‘still I rise.’”

Christina continued, “For those who are not aware, divorces do not happen overnight & there is always a breaking a point. This one is personal…”