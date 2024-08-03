Instagram

Josh Hall — smacked down by estranged wife Christina Hall over a recent Instagram Story — is responding by claiming he will not make aspects of their divorce public anymore.

On Instagram early Saturday, he wrote, "I prefer privacy, especially during something as life changing as a divorce I did not ask for. I will not publicly badmouth anyone as people have families, friends and others who respect and love them. Unfortunately the internet is forever."

"We are real humans, this is our life and I am not here to entertain people I don’t know with my private matters," he went on. "Those details will be handled fairly behind closed doors with our respective counsels in due time. Those who know each of us, know who we are."

In the accompanying photo, Josh and his dog look soulfully into the camera.

On Thursday, Christina reposted Josh’s Instagram story, which had the word “Hope” along with praying hands and blue heart emojis.

Christina added, “I ‘HOPE’ she pays me millions more than what she’s already offered me.”

A source told TMZ that Josh’s post was not directed at Christina. The pic was taken outside of the City of Hope cancer facility, where he was visiting a friend who is terminally ill. The blue heart was his way of showing support, as his friend is a member of law enforcement.

Weeks ago, Christina blasted Hall after reports surfaced that he was blindsided by the divorce and working on himself.

She wrote, “Over here waiting for the typical hired PR speech of ‘how I was blindsided and how I’m working on myself and taking time to heal at her ranch.’”

Hall continued, “Meanwhile, I’m over here not as nice and quiet as I used to be.”

The “Flip or Flop” alum insisted, “I have worked my ass off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve, what they did NOT work for should be ashamed. An insecure man with a large ego can sure try to derail you — but ‘still I rise.’”

Christina continued, “For those who are not aware, divorces do not happen overnight & there is always a breaking a point. This one is personal…”