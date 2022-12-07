Christina Hall & Ant Anstead Reach Custody Agreement for Son Hudson

Getty Images

Christina Hall and Ant Anstead are no longer taking their custody case to trial.

Us Weekly reports that the exes reached an agreement on November 18.

They will continue to share joint legal and joint physical custody of their 3-year-old son Hudson.

Sharing custody was something Hall and Anstead agreed to back when they divorced in June 2021, but a custody battle later ensued. They were expected to take the case to trial in March.

Now, they are back where they started, with a few “exceptions.” According to Us Weekly, Christina and Ant will take turns having Hudson for holidays, like Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, and Halloween.

Christina and Ant have had their ups and downs since they announced their split in September 2020.

In April 2022, Ant asked for full custody of Hudson. His petition, however, was denied.

Then, in September, Us Weekly reported Ant filed a declaration that called Hudson’s involvement in Christina’s HGTV show and social media detrimental.

“The risks for a child working on a television production set (even if that ‘set’ is Christina’s home) are innumerable and well documented,” he wrote. “Putting aside the obvious pressures of working within a TV production environment, children involved in television production often have lingering issues that affect their welfare, worldview, and self-image, leaving them diminished and dependent upon the perceived approval of others for their self-worth.”

Ant, who is dating Renée Zellweger, went on, “It is my goal to ensure that Hudson is allowed a childhood that is joyful, healthy, and natural, with as few stresses as possible, and this should be prioritized above creating commercial opportunity and content.”

Hall hit back in her own declaration, writing, “The allegation that I am ‘exploiting’ our son is truly offensive and simply untrue. After seeing what Ant has written in his Supplemental Declaration it is clear that his motivation is not Hudson’s best interest.”

Christina also took to Instagram on October 2 to announce, “I am mentally exhausted over the recent false accusations against me. Hudson’s father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information. This has had great impact on me and my household. Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself.”

She explained, “I have always been fine not having Hudson appear on public platforms and have made that clear. My only reason for wanting him to appear on my shows, has always been to participate in the fun activities/outings with our family/siblings.”



The “Christina on the Coast” star later added, “Thank you to all the people who can see beyond the nonsense being thrown at me. I am and will ALWAYS remain a protective mother. ❤️”

The exes were married from 2018 to 2021. She was previously married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018. They have two children together: Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7. She married Joshua Hall in 2022.