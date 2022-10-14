Instagram

Ant Anstead is defending his decision to post a photo of son Hudson, 2, amid his custody dispute with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Ant shared a carousel of photos of the toddler with this grandparents and wrote, “Covid lockdown was hard on everyone. Finally the world is getting back to normal… which means… my parents made it to America! 🥳”

Anstead added, “Thats basically code for Nanna & Gramps spoiling Hudzo, tons of mum's home cooking and my laundry gets done for me 🤣It also means Sunsets and evening walks for dinner. Table for five x.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The post came as a surprise to fans after Ant had asked Christina to stop using Hudson on social media in association with her HGTV shows.

When challenged on his decision to post the photos of Hudson, Ant explained, “It’s actually an interesting legal anomaly that I am seeking to change. While Coogan’s law protects kids it doesn’t cover ‘reality’ TV or social media.”

The law requires a portion of the child’s earnings be saved in a trust. Anstead revealed, “I’ve been working on a secret project that dives into this.”

The reality star added, “Hudson will see a father protecting him when he had no voice, his childhood is not for sale… As a parent, I have no worry in shouldering the cost to protect him.”

Us Weekly reports that Ant filed a declaration last month that called Hudson’s involvement in Christina’s HGTV show and social media detrimental.

“The risks for a child working on a television production set (even if that ‘set’ is Christina’s home) are innumerable and well documented,” he wrote. “Putting aside the obvious pressures of working within a TV production environment, children involved in television production often have lingering issues that affect their welfare, worldview, and self-image, leaving them diminished and dependent upon the perceived approval of others for their self-worth.”

Ant, who is dating Renée Zellweger, went on, “It is my goal to ensure that Hudson is allowed a childhood that is joyful, healthy, and natural, with as few stresses as possible, and this should be prioritized above creating commercial opportunity and content.”

Hall hit back in her own declaration, writing, “The allegation that I am ‘exploiting’ our son is truly offensive and simply untrue. After seeing what Ant has written in his Supplemental Declaration it is clear that his motivation is not Hudson’s best interest.”

Christina also took to Instagram on October 2 to announce, “I am mentally exhausted over the recent false accusations against me. Hudson’s father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information. This has had great impact on me and my household. Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She explained, “I have always been fine not having Hudson appear on public platforms and have made that clear. My only reason for wanting him to appear on my shows, has always been to participate in the fun activities/outings with our family/siblings.”



The “Christina on the Coast” star later added, “Thank you to all the people who can see beyond the nonsense being thrown at me. I am and will ALWAYS remain a protective mother. ❤️”

Ant and Christina’s custody battle made headlines back in April too, when Ant requested full custody of Hudson. At the time he also asked that she stop posting about their son on social media in any “commercial endeavor” unless he approves.

She insisted at the time, "I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them."

The exes were married from 2018 to 2021. She was previously married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018. They have two children together: Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7. She married Joshua Hall in 2022.