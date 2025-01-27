Olivia Rodrigo Empowers with Lancôme’s Idôle Power Ad

Check out Olivia Rodrigo’s campaign for Lancôme’s Idôle Power fragrance!

Rodrigo was directed in the ad by King She duo, led by Radha Ganti and Robert Lopuski.

The ad focuses on Olivia’s empowering journey of self-discovery, which has her transforming from a powerless teenager to a confident performer!

She recently told Cosmopolitan.com, “I think my power is being vulnerable and being able to share that with others, just brings you so much fulfillment and joy. Being expressive with my feelings and my thoughts, I think that makes me really happy.”

“Embrace changes, embrace mistakes, I think by doing that you become a more empowered individual and more sure of yourself in lots of ways,” Rodriguo stressed.