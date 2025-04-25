Instagram

Brandi Glanville suffered another health setback this week and was rushed to the hospital.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has been suffering from a mystery illness since 2023 that has caused facial disfigurement. She has suspected a parasite could be the cause, but has never received an official diagnosis.

Earlier this week, she shared on X, “My head and neck would not move for four hours this morning. I could not get out of my bed. I called 911 had a lovely trip in the ambulance now I am at this amazing place after sitting in a wheelchair in the waiting room for four hours.”

I hate this place but should be another fun ambulance bill pic.twitter.com/yWuwlVOQjT @BrandiGlanville

Glanville followed up with photos of a hospital form and an IV in her arm, writing, “I hate this place but should be another fun ambulance bill.”

After the ER visit, Brandi jumped on an IG live to talk about her eBay shop. A fan asked about her hospital visit, and the reality star replied, “Nobody has figured anything out. The emergency room told me to see a doctor.” She added in a sarcastic tone, “That was fun. I didn’t lose my sh*t at all.”

Later, she explained that the issue is “moving down my body, it’s my neck now, it’s my collar bone,” adding as she pointed to her chest, “It’s right here.”

Twitter

About a month ago, Brandi detailed more symptoms, posting on X, “I have painful lumps 1 in jaw bone area1on side of neck &1in back of neck I have chills &A constant oily fowl tasting drainage from face into mouth it's acidic&is eating away at my teeth plus all of my lymph nodes in head & neck are swollen.Drs at Kaiser say I'm fine :/HELP ME.”

Last week, she told Us Weekly that the medical crisis has taken its financial toll, costing her “over $113,000.”

“I’m out of funds. I’m out over six figures at this point,” the 52-year-old said. “I don’t have the means to go anywhere at this point. I’m online every day, going down a different rabbit hole. It’s exhausting. It’s all-consuming.”

Twitter

Glanville said of the treatment she’s received so far, “So, I went to the best infectious disease doctor, I went to the best allergist. I had to because when you’ve seen every doctor at Kaiser and they’re telling you, ‘Maybe see a dentist.’ And you’re like, ‘I’m at the dentist constantly, [but] there’s a lump in my neck and my throat under my cheekbone that goes to the other side of my face.’”

She’s also undergone CAT scans, MRIs and ultrasounds to no avail.

The star added, “It’s moving down my body, like, literally in my neck now moving on my left shoulder [and] down my arm. I have to get up, I have to stretch, I have to get in a hot tub. I have a routine and it sucks.”