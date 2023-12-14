Olivia Rodrigo & Louis Patridge Confirm Romance with Major PDA

The Image Direct

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge, both 20, were photographed kissing in NYC amid their rumored romance.

The “Driver’s License” singer and the “Enola Holmes” actor confirmed they are an item with a hot make-out. Louis even grabbed her booty! They were also spotted strolling down the street and snapping selfies.

Rodrigo bundled up in a brown suede coat over a blouse and paired the look with brown corduroy pants and boots, while Partridge wore a plaid shirt with jeans and a backward green baseball cap.

The kissing session comes after TMZ reported Louis was spotted at 30 Rock for Olivia’s “Saturday Night Live” performance and at Jingle Ball, where the “Vampire” songstress performed.