Olivia Rodrigo Was ‘Screaming’ Over 6 Grammy Noms: ‘Great Day’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo, 20, is still celebrating her six Grammy nominations!

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte caught up with Olivia, who is up for awards in some of the top Grammy categories, including Album of the Year for “GUTS” and Record of the Year for “vampire.”

Ryte spoke to Rodrigo on the red carpet for the premiere of "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,” where she stunned in a shimmery black Rodarte gown with floral details around the neckline.

She walked Megan through her Grammy nominations morning, saying, “I was sitting next to my mom and my best friend Maddie on the couch and we’re watching the livestream and we just started screaming. I think the first person I called was my producer Dan [Nigro]. He was so excited. He got nominated for Producer of the Year… It was a great, great day.”

What did she do next? “I told my friend… ‘What do I do? Six Grammy nominations. This is so great.’ I was like... ‘You know what I'm going to do? I'm going to walk across the street and get a croissant,’ and that’s what I did.”

She also opened up about her new song “Can’t Catch Me Now” from the “Songbirds & Snakes” soundtrack.

“It is specific for this film,” she said. “I got a chance to watch a rough cut of the movie a few months ago and I really fell in love with the character Lucy Gray. I think she is so strong and resilient… I wrote this song from her perspective. It was a really fun challenge for me as a songwriter. Most of my songs are diaristic, so it was really cool to get to write something from the eyes of something else.”

Rodrigo is a fan of the “Hunger Games” franchise, saying, “I love the books, I love the movies, but I really love the soundtracks.”

So are there any books that she would love to turn into a movie and star in? “I love this author, Ottessa Moshfegh… She wrote a book called ‘Ilene’… I love her. I would love to do that. I read a lot of her books.”