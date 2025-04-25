Brooks Nader Wants to Stay Single All Summer After Gleb Savchenko Split (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Brooks Nader hit The Daily Front Row's 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards Thursday night with her sisters Mary Holland, Sarah Jane and Grace Ann, chatting with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour.

Brooks teased their upcoming reality show “Love Thy Nader” and talked about being newly single after her split with “Dancing with the Stars” partner Gleb Savchenko.

She said, “My sisters and I just announced our Hulu show, which airs this summer. We're filming right now. Jimmy Kimmel is an executive producer, so we've got a very great team behind us."

Brooks teased, “There's a lot of drama… You know, we're from the Deep South, so it's kind of, we go back home to Louisiana a bit in the show, and then it shows our crazy life there and then our crazy life in New York City. We all live under one roof, we're all in our early 20-somethings, so it's a little ‘Sex and the City’ meets ‘Swamp People’ vibes.”

Terri asked, “Are we looking for a man for Brooks?

Her sister Mary Holland smiled, saying, “You’ll have to tune in, but there's a lot of setups to be had on the show, definitely.”

Terri went on, “We're obviously all hoping you find the perfect man for Brooks."

Mary Holland replied, “It's not all about men, though. You know, it's more about the sisterhood than the men.”

Sara Jane chimed in, “We want to be her dates to everything, so we want her to stay single.”

Brooks laughed, “They kind of low-key love when I get into a breakup because they're like, ‘We get her back.’ I'm like, ‘You devils.’”

Sara Jane agreed, saying, “We're living together for the first time since childhood, so we don't want her to run off with some man. We want her all to ourselves.”

Grace Ann added, “We're having higher standards for husband number two.”

Is Brooks even ready to start dating again?

“Honestly, right now, I'm really focused on work and the show and family,” she revealed. “I obviously am newly single, so I'm kind of gonna lean into that and try to remain single for the summer and focus on the projects that we have as sisters coming out that I'm really excited about.”

Terri asked, “Do we think she’s going to remain single for the whole of the summer?”