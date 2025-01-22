Meagan Good Says Wedding to Jonathan Majors Will Be ‘Wonderful’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Meagan Good is on a good run!

She’s Ebony magazine’s new cover star, planning a wedding to fiancé Jonathan Majors, and wrapping up one of the best times in her career with the third and final season of her hit comedy “Harlem.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Meagan to dish on the show, as well as her relationship with Jonathan.

In November, Meagan and Jonathan announced their engagement. With a big smile on her face, she told Mel, “The engagement life is amazing.”

As for wedding plans, Megan gushed, "It's gonna be wonderful."

Good is promoting the final season of “Harlem,” but she’s open to a future movie springing from the show! She explained, “You want to end on a high note but… we wouldn’t be mad at a movie.”

Are there discussions about a possible movie? She answered, “I think everyone else has got to say like, ‘This is what we want, you know. The same way the ‘Sex and the City’ had their movies, I think ‘Harlem’ deserves its movies.”

Meagan loved working the show for three seasons, saying, “This has been one of the best professional experiences and personal experiences I’ve ever had.”

This season, we see her character Camille’s fertility journey, which has parallels in Meagan’s real-life experiences.

She noted, “We had talked a lot about fertility and about the journey and what I was experiencing… I’m so glad because a lot of women, getting into your mid-30s and early 30s or mid 40s, whatever it may be, we don’t know what our bodies are going to do so it’s just better to plan for what you want.”