Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Are 'in Love' and 'Doing Great' (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jonathan Majors and his girlfriend Meagan Good spoke exclusively to "Extra" as they attended Sunday's 7th annual AAFCA Special Achievement Awards luncheon in L.A. — and Majors let us know exactly how he feels about the woman in his life.

This was Majors' first red carpet since he was found guilty of reckless assault and harassment in December, in an incident that took place a year ago this month.

The couple walked the carpet together, telling "Extra" about the importance of the event and being there. "It is important to celebrate just Black entertainers," Good said, "people who are bringing their unique view, unique way of sharing, of storytelling."

She went on to say, "We are here tonight celebrating Deon, so we are really excited about that. He has been a mentor and a big brother to us." Filmmaker Deon Taylor of "Fatale" and "Traffik" was presented with the Horizon Award by actors Tyrese Gibson and Hilary Swank.

Majors said, "I would say ditto and add just the fellowship, letting everybody know we are here. We make beautiful art and the contribution that's made to the film landscape is grown by the contributions of many of the people in this room. We are happy to be here."

Do they think the Oscars are moving forward in light of more diverse nominees? Jonathan said, "I certainly hope so. It looks like it, yeah — God willing."

When asked how they were doing Majors smiled and said, "In love... We're doing good, thanks for asking."

Meagan added, "We're doing great. God's good."