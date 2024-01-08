Jonathan Majors Breaks Silence After Guilty Verdict: ‘I Was Absolutely Shocked’

ABC News

Jonathan Majors is speaking out after he was found guilty of assault and harassment last month.

The embattled actor sat down with ABC News Live's Linsey Davis for an interview with “Good Morning America,” sharing his reaction to the verdict. “I was absolutely shocked and afraid,” he said.

The case concerned an incident between Majors and his now ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari that took place in March 2023. The jury found Majors guilty of misdemeanor assault in the third degree and recklessly causing physical injury and harassment in the second degree. He was found not guilty of misdemeanor assault in the third degree with intent to cause physical injury and misdemeanor aggravated harassment in the second degree.

He told Davis, “I’m standing there, and the verdict comes out, and I say, ‘How is that possible?’”

Majors said he was shocked by the decision “based off the evidence, based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence.”

On the night of the alleged altercation, Jabbari claimed that she saw a text from another woman on Majors’ phone and an argument ensued that turned physical. They were inside an SUV at the time. Hours later, he made a 911 call saying she was unconscious at the house.

Davis pointed out that Jabbari claimed that inside the car he “hit her in the face, twisted her arm behind her back, and fractured her middle finger.”

Majors replied, “That did not happen.”

How did she get those injuries? He said, “I wish to God I knew. That would give some type of clarity.”

Elsewhere in the interview he insisted he has “never hit a woman” and “my hands have never struck a woman.”

Jabbari’s attorney Brittany Henderson told “GMA” in a statement, “It is not at all surprising that Mr. Majors continues to take no accountability for his actions. The timing of these new statements demonstrates a clear lack of remorse for his actions.”

As for his relationship with Grace, Jonathan said, “I loved Grace. Our relationship was not healthy… and that began to reveal itself over time… I should have walked away.”

Davis also brought up Majors’ text messages about suicidal thoughts that were presented in court.

The Marvel star said, “Ideations of removing myself from situations permanently are thoughts I’ve and since I was a kid… It’s not there anymore. I’m doing the work to keep it at bay.”

Jonathan is now dating actress Meagan Goode, who was by his side in court and during the “GMA” interview. He said, “She’s an angel. She’s held me down like a Coretta [Scott King]. I’m so blessed to have her.”

As for his future, he hopes to work in Hollywood again. “I pray I do. It is God’s plan and God’s timing,” he said.

Jonathan is now facing one year in jail. His sentencing will take place February 6. He told Davis he plans to appeal his conviction.