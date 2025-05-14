Diddy Trial: Cassie Ventura Recounts Drug Overdose That Didn’t Stop a Freak Off

Getty Images

Cassie Ventura took the stand again at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial on Wednesday.

As part of her testimony, Ventura detailed the alleged drug fueled freak offs that she was forced to partake in.

According to Cassie, she once overdosed on the drug GHB in the Hamptons, where she and Diddy were having a freak off with a male escort named Dave in 2013.

She testified, “I took GHB. I went into a ‘G hole’ and blacked out. I woke up nude in the shower. Dave and Sean were freaking out. I bugged out. It wasn't pretty.”

Despite blacking out, Cassie still engaged in a freak off.

In another part of her testimony, Ventura revealed her drug of choice for a freak off, saying, “Ketamine. Sean had it, it took time out of the 'freak off.’ That was my preferred drug because it was the most dissociative."

The trip to the Hamptons happened just after Diddy allegedly attacked Cassie at her apartment.

Recounting the physical altercation, Cassie testified, “Sean came in. I was asleep. He was trying to attack me. We went into the master bedroom. My friends were jumping on his back trying to stop him. I cut my eyebrow on the corner of the bed. Sean threw me onto the bed frame. I had a significant gash. I didn't go to the ER; it was a Sunday. Sean had security take me to a plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills."

To cover up the injuries, Cassie testified, “I put my hair over my eye.”

She noted, “I have a permanent scar on my eyebrow.”

According to Cassie, Diddy put hands on her “too frequently.”