Meagan Good Credits BF Jonathan Majors for Her Ripped Body! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Meagan Good flaunted her super toned abs in a Laquan Smith dress at the NYC premiere of Tyler Perry’s “Divorce in the Black,” which she attended with BF Jonathan Majors by her side.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Meagan, who credited her toned physique to Jonathan’s workout regimen and dedication, saying she’s feeling her best ever at 43!

Majors has been getting Good up in the morning for the workouts. Meagan dished, “He just has a crazy workout. He’s consistent. He’s like the 5 a.m. crew, I’m like the 10 a.m. crew, but we get it in and it’s been a blessing.”

Aside from working out together, Meagan opened up about how she leans on him, saying, “We just cover each other… praying together, talk about everything, talk through everything. Have just real honest conversations, have fun together, dance together a lot, sing together a lot, road trip together a lot, raise dogs together, and all the good things.”

Meagan also discussed championing her co-star Cory Hardrict and the importance of paying it forward and loving on each other.

She said, “Cory is just an incredible person… He really put his family first… I just want to see him win. Not that it’s my place to say, but I feel that he deserves it and he’s just an incredible actor.”

Good added, “Anything we can do to pay it forward, any way that any of us can cover each other, I think that we should. I think that it’s important that we love each other… we root for each other, no competition, just let’s all win.”

Good also raved about Tyler Perry, who encouraged her to be hands-on with the project.

She commented, “He gets it. He knows what the journey is like and in his own way, shape, and form, he pays it forward… He’s like, ‘I see you and I value you and I appreciate you and the world needs to see what you have to give in any capacity… and I want to support that and I want to make sure that happens.’”